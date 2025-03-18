1,081 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by RD Lewis Holdings Inc.

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after buying an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $48,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after acquiring an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $354.08 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.37.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

