134,364 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 134,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 54,553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

