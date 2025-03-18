1,732 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,679 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $151.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

