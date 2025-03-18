1,960 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

DIS stock opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

