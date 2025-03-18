2,564 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SLYG stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
