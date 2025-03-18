2,564 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.