2,806 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Acquired by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average of $186.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.36.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

