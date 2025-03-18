332,281 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Acquired by Clarity Wealth Development LLC

Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 11.4% of Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.