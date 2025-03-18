33,366 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Acquired by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 228,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 154,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

