34,275 Shares in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 743.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in AxoGen by 119.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AxoGen by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of AXGN opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $810.61 million, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.
In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
