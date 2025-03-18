34,275 Shares in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 743.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in AxoGen by 119.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AxoGen by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of AXGN opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $810.61 million, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXGN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.