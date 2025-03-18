4,232 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dayforce by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

