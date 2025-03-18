5,611 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by RD Lewis Holdings Inc.

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after buying an additional 554,609 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $123.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

