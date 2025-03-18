7,778 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.