8,515 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by RD Lewis Holdings Inc.

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000. Axon Enterprise makes up 5.8% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,281,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $554.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.36, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $715.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.67.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total transaction of $646,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

