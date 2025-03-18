AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 12692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
AAC Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.
About AAC Technologies
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AAC Technologies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.