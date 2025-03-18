ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 669,741 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 230,080 shares.The stock last traded at $56.33 and had previously closed at $56.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ABB from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
ABB Stock Up 0.4 %
About ABB
ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
