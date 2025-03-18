Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 95100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Acceleware Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Acceleware

(Get Free Report)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.