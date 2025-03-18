Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 95100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Acceleware Trading Down 10.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.
About Acceleware
Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.
