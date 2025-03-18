Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Accuray Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Accuray has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 million, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accuray will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Accuray Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,187,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 741,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 70,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 97.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 104,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1,650.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 138,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 230,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

