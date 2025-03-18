Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Accuray has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 million, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.46.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accuray will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
