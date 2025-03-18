Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,727,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 156,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,300 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,511.96. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

