Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,911 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Universal by 57.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Universal in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Universal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal during the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Universal Announces Dividend

About Universal

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

