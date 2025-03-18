Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,360 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,360 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.45%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.