Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 909,300 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 0.98. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $725,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,533,787.68. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $8,651,740 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,906,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 53,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

