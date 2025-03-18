Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 0.7% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

