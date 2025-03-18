Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 41662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

