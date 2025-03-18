AI Companions (AIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.72 Million

AI Companions (AIC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One AI Companions token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. AI Companions has a market cap of $207.28 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Companions has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.99 or 1.00176671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,515.20 or 0.99914170 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AI Companions Profile

AI Companions’ genesis date was September 8th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official website is aivcompanions.com. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions.

Buying and Selling AI Companions

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.20304583 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,050,109.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Companions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Companions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

