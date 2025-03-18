Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.82. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

