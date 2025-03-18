Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading Up 25.8% – Time to Buy?

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) was up 25.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 21,355,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,564% from the average daily volume of 1,283,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Alpha Growth Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company is involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

