Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 27.00%.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
ALVOF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.11.
About Alvopetro Energy
