Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ALVOF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.