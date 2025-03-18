Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Trimmed by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Amdocs comprises about 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Amdocs by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

