Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.77 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00003362 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $42.04 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,088 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is the governance token of the Ampleforth protocol, a synthetic commodity money adjusting its supply based on demand. FORTH holders can propose and vote on changes to the protocol. Ampleforth, a DeFi protocol, provides a digital asset, AMPL, which adjusts its supply in response to demand changes. FORTH decentralizes the governance of these smart contracts and the protocol. FORTH is used for governance, allowing holders to influence the protocol’s development. Ampleforth and FORTH were created by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles.”

