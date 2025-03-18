Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EVgo (EVGO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO):

3/12/2025 – EVgo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – EVgo had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – EVgo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – EVgo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/19/2025 – EVgo had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – EVgo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EVGO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $808.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.37. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVgo news, Director David Nanus sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,882,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,760. This trade represents a 79.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $150,667.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,312.26. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,061,563 shares of company stock worth $115,225,745. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of EVgo by 9.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

