Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target at C$181.67

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$181.67.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$192.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

View Our Latest Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total value of C$52,257.10. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$3,555,721.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,224 shares of company stock worth $7,106,814.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$161.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$170.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$131.57 and a 12 month high of C$180.45.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.