Andrew Callos Sells 2,775 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,775 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $123,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,329.44. This represents a 7.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, March 14th, Andrew Callos sold 100 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,500.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $144,565.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

