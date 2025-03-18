Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Buys A$97,912.36 in Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$33.67 ($21.45) per share, with a total value of A$97,912.36 ($62,364.56).

Debra (Debbie) Goodin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Debra (Debbie) Goodin bought 426 shares of Ansell stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$35.10 ($22.36) per share, with a total value of A$14,952.17 ($9,523.68).

On Friday, February 21st, Debra (Debbie) Goodin purchased 1,427 shares of Ansell stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$35.50 ($22.61) per share, with a total value of A$50,658.50 ($32,266.56).

Ansell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Ansell Increases Dividend

About Ansell

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Ansell’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

