Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AON by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,182,000 after purchasing an additional 343,592 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,251,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

AON Trading Down 2.0 %

AON stock opened at $390.90 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.46.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.