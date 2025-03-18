APENFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.39 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $25.39 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based art project using NFTs to digitise and authenticate art, making it accessible to a global audience. The project includes decentralised governance, artist support, and a transparent, secure art marketplace. Led by Steve Z. Liu and an experienced team, APENFT partners with major institutions and artists to redefine art ownership and value in the digital space.”

