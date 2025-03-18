Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.90 and a 200-day moving average of $233.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

