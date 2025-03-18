Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $212.95 and last traded at $213.07. 11,455,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 52,860,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.65.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 254.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 107,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,587,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 275,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,068,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.