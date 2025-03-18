ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$26.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$21.44 and a one year high of C$28.15.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

