Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

