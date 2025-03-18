Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 373 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 973,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after acquiring an additional 113,224 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

