Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. MicroStrategy accounts for about 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after acquiring an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $294.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

