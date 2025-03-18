Argent Advisors Inc. Has $364,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

