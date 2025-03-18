Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 671 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $451,458,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,304.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 562,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,343,000 after acquiring an additional 538,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,306,000 after acquiring an additional 264,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

