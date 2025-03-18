Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $238.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

