Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VTI stock opened at $279.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

