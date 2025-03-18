Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 7,601 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

