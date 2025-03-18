Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 774 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,620,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,270 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

