Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 3,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,824,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Trading Up 7.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Arkle Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.