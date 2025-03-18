Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 3,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,824,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).
Arkle Resources Trading Up 7.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.39.
Arkle Resources Company Profile
Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.
