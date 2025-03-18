Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Time to Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 696,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 758,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 7.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

