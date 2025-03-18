Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.